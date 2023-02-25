Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) versus Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable $3.87 billion 1.25 $1.50 billion ($0.56) -50.27

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88% Brookfield Renewable 20.51% 7.17% 2.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aqua Power Systems and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.75%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.6, indicating that its share price is 660% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.