Alphaeon 1 Llc Sells 1,850,000 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evolus Stock Performance

EOLS stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evolus Company Profile

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

