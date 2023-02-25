Alphaeon 1 Llc Sells 1,850,000 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Evolus Stock Performance
EOLS stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Featured Articles
