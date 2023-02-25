CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.08) Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

