Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Raised to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.96. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

About Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth $4,830,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,659,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Articles

