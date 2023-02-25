Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$3.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.