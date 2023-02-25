Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$3.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.