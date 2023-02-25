Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$15.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $10.14.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

