Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

About Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

