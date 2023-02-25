Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SANDGet Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.