Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Tigress Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MODG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.29. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $25.96.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.75 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $215,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 674,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,862.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

