Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Increased by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CSFB boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.15.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$71.34 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

