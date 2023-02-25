Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.31.

NYSE:BMO opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

