Contrasting BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) and Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) and Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Kia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BYD and Kia Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $32.75 billion N/A N/A $0.40 138.83 Kia Motors N/A N/A N/A $6,509.76 0.00

Dividends

Kia Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Kia Motors pays an annual dividend of $560.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,848.2%. BYD pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kia Motors pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BYD and Kia Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kia Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

BYD presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.97%. Given BYD’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BYD is more favorable than Kia Motors.

Profitability

This table compares BYD and Kia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD N/A N/A N/A Kia Motors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BYD beats Kia Motors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

BYD Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries products for mobile phones, electric tools, and other portable electronic instruments, photovoltaic products, energy storage products, and electric vehicles. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment focuses on the sale of mobile handset components such as housings, electronic components, assembly services, and medical protection products. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment consists of automobiles and auto-related moulds and components and automobile leasing and after sales services, rail transport related business, and medical protection products. The company was founded by Chuan Fu Wang on Februar

About Kia Motors

Kia Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles. It operates through the following segment: Passenger Cars, Recreational Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles. It also provides leasing vehicles, providing vehicle maintenance services, and automobile parts. The company was founded on December 11, 1944 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

