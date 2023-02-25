Head-To-Head Survey: Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR) versus Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR – Get Rating) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Electronic Sensor Technology and Vicor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Electronic Sensor Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Sensor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vicor has a consensus price target of $57.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.17%.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Electronic Sensor Technology has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicor has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electronic Sensor Technology and Vicor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A Vicor 8.48% 7.43% 6.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Vicor shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Vicor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Sensor Technology and Vicor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vicor $399.08 million 4.51 $56.63 million $0.71 57.54

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Sensor Technology.

Summary

Vicor beats Electronic Sensor Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Sensor Technology

(Get Rating)

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. engages in the development of chemical vapor analysis process. It develops, manufacture and sale a patented product which is designed to detect and analyze chemical odors and vapors. The company process applies gas chromatography calculations and technology towards the industries, including homeland security, life sciences, chemical and petrochemical, food & beverage and environmental. Its products include Portable zNose-Model 4600 & Model 4200, Battery Operated zNose-Model 4300 and Benchtop zNose-Model 7100. The company was founded by Teong C. Lim in 1995 and is headquartered Newbury Park, CA.

About Vicor

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Sensor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Sensor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.