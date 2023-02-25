Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.15.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

TSE SPB opened at C$11.12 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.44 and a 12 month high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 370.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.