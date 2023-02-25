United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) vs. Park National (NYSE:PRK) Critical Survey

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Park National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. United Bancshares pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Park National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $46.23 million 1.40 $11.31 million $3.45 5.83 Park National $514.18 million 4.02 $148.35 million $9.07 14.01

This table compares United Bancshares and Park National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 23.13% 0.05% N/A Park National 28.85% 12.83% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Bancshares and Park National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Park National beats United Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co. It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, OH.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The GFSC segment offers consumer finance services in the central Ohio area. The All Other segment consists of Park’s operations as parent company, as well as SE Property Holdings LLC, a non-bank subsidiary. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newark, OH.

