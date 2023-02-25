Head to Head Contrast: Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) vs. Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) and Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $15.32 million 3.04 -$4.73 million ($0.25) -9.84 Marin Software $20.72 million 0.87 -$18.69 million ($1.16) -0.97

This table compares Intellicheck and Marin Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intellicheck has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marin Software. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intellicheck and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck N/A N/A N/A Marin Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intellicheck beats Marin Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

