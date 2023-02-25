Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) & Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fobi AI and Techtronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Techtronic Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Fobi AI has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fobi AI and Techtronic Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fobi AI $1.61 million 36.71 -$15.13 million ($0.10) -3.69 Techtronic Industries $13.20 billion 1.36 $1.10 billion N/A N/A

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI.

Profitability

This table compares Fobi AI and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fobi AI -900.90% -149.07% -127.01% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats Fobi AI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI, Inc. is a data intelligence technology company, which engages in the provision of transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. The company was founded by Robert Anson on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers. It serves Do-It-Yourself, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

