Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 102 ($1.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coats Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 97 ($1.17).

Coats Group Stock Performance

COA stock opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.89) on Tuesday. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,482.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

