Brokers Set Expectations for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $20.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $116.73. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,128,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,172 shares of company stock valued at $67,416,215. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

