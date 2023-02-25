William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

