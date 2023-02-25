Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.92.
LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International
Lennox International Trading Down 1.4 %
LII stock opened at $251.12 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $279.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.05 and its 200 day moving average is $248.00.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lennox International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.