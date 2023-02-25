Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.92.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Lennox International Trading Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Lennox International by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 20.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

LII stock opened at $251.12 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $279.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.05 and its 200 day moving average is $248.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.