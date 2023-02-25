BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $321.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($6.74) to GBX 540 ($6.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP from GBX 636 ($7.66) to GBX 660 ($7.95) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in BP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in BP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in BP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Trading Up 0.1 %

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $39.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. BP has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

