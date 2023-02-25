Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $135.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.76.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,411 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $114.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.