FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $15.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of BHF opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

