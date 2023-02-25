Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on NRG Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NRG Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 83,806 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.