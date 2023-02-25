Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Electra Battery Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electra Battery Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Electra Battery Materials has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

About Electra Battery Materials

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.