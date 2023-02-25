National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.07.

Shares of K opened at C$4.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.29. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$7.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

