FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGC. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Natixis purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

