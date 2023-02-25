FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.90.

Shares of AEM opened at C$61.83 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.00. The stock has a market cap of C$28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,581,824.50. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. Insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

