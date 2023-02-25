Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Indivior PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Indivior in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Price Performance

INVVY opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. Indivior has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.