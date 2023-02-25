DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for MasTec in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $97.18 on Thursday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

