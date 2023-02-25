DA Davidson Comments on Toast, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toast in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

TOST stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Toast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $598,327.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,924,190 shares of company stock worth $72,999,425. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

