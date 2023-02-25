Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,766 ($21.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 141.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 730 ($8.79) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 719.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 767.66. The company has a market cap of £136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.77, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 608 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,374.85 ($16.56).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

