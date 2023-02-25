Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.
OUT has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.
Outfront Media Stock Performance
Shares of OUT opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Trading of Outfront Media
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outfront Media (OUT)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.