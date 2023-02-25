Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

OUT has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Outfront Media

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

