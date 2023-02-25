Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.30.

Target Price Performance

Target Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

