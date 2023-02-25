BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) PT Raised to $105.00 at Benchmark

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
BlueLinx Stock Performance
NYSE BXC opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $744.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $100.01.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
