BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) PT Raised to $105.00 at Benchmark

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE BXC opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $744.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 45.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

