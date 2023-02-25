GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $30.74 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

