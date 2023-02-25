GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.
GFL Environmental Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $30.74 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
