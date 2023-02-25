Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Quadrise Fuels International Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of QFI opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Thursday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52-week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.85 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £20.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.39.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

