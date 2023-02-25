Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Quadrise Fuels International Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of QFI opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Thursday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52-week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.85 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £20.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.39.
About Quadrise Fuels International
Further Reading
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.