Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,500 ($66.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.09) to GBX 7,400 ($89.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,667 ($68.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.57, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,035.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,384.15. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 185.35 ($2.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 5,847.18%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.