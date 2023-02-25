N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

N Brown Group Price Performance

Shares of N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.45) on Thursday. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £170.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Alliance of Manchester purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,127.17). In related news, insider Joshua Alliance bought 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £149,100 ($179,552.02). Also, insider David Alliance of Manchester bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,127.17). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,990,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,030,000. Corporate insiders own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

