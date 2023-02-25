SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.52) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.08) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,061.33 ($12.78).

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 825.80 ($9.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 817.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 834.86. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,408 ($16.96). The company has a market cap of £9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at SEGRO

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 739.64%.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison bought 115,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £993,413.19 ($1,196,306.83). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

