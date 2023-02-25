Berenberg Bank Increases SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target to GBX 1,100

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.52) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.86) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

