Head to Head Survey: Precision Optics (POCI) and The Competition

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Precision Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million -$930,000.00 50.14 Precision Optics Competitors $1.02 billion $120.56 million 4.46

Profitability

Precision Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics Competitors -677.35% -43.07% -24.51%

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ peers have a beta of 12.85, meaning that their average share price is 1,185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Optics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 105 615 1719 79 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 73.92%. Given Precision Optics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

