Contrasting Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares NewtekOne and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NewtekOne
|89.36%
|16.70%
|6.47%
|Dazed
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
14.9% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NewtekOne and Dazed, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NewtekOne
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2.00
|Dazed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
NewtekOne currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given NewtekOne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Dazed.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares NewtekOne and Dazed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NewtekOne
|$108.49 million
|4.33
|$84.14 million
|$2.27
|8.41
|Dazed
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.
Summary
NewtekOne beats Dazed on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NewtekOne
NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
About Dazed
MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.
