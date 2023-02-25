Contrasting Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NewtekOne and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 89.36% 16.70% 6.47% Dazed N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NewtekOne and Dazed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00 Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A

NewtekOne currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given NewtekOne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Dazed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewtekOne and Dazed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $108.49 million 4.33 $84.14 million $2.27 8.41 Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Summary

NewtekOne beats Dazed on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Dazed

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

