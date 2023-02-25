Analyzing Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) & Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -28.19% -3.53% -2.73% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Highlands REIT and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Irish Residential Properties REIT has a consensus price target of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Irish Residential Properties REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Irish Residential Properties REIT is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $28.63 million 5.26 -$13.05 million N/A N/A Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Irish Residential Properties REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Irish Residential Properties REIT beats Highlands REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

