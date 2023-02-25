Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $113.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,750.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.67 on Monday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

