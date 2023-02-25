TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) vs. Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Services and TUI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $1.87 billion N/A $23.54 million $1.47 109.63 TUI N/A N/A N/A $0.31 6.61

Boyd Group Services has higher revenue and earnings than TUI. TUI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Group Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

13.6% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Boyd Group Services pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. TUI pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Boyd Group Services pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TUI pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boyd Group Services and TUI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 TUI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus target price of $210.78, suggesting a potential upside of 30.79%. Given Boyd Group Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than TUI.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 1.37% 4.61% 1.63% TUI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats TUI on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises. The TUI Musement segment refers to the companies that are providing services in the destinations. The company was founded on October 9, 1923 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

