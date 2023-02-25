Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $273.45

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 510.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $205.90 on Monday. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 0.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

