Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) PT at $14.00

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $63,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $518.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

