Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $53.83 on Monday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 145.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lumentum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

