AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,601.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,540.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,446.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,364.36. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

